FFA Cup Fixtures

FFA Cup Fixtures

FFA Cup 2021/2022 LIVE and free on 10 play

Due to the current restrictions currently in place across Australia, matches have been postponed. New dates will be announced when possible.

 Date Times (AEDT)  Event  Round  Location Watch
14 Sep 1925-2125, kick off 1930 Peninsula Power (QLD) v Brisbane Roar Round of 32 Moreton Daily Stadium Watch Highlights
15 Sep 1925-2130, kick off 1930 Edge Hill United (QLD) v Gold Coast Knights (QLD) Round of 32 Barlow Park Watch Highlights
21 Sep 1925-2130, kick off 1930 Lions FC (QLD) v Casuarina FC (NT) Round of 32 Lions Stadium Watch Highlights
26 Sep 1455-1700, kick off 1500 Floreat Athena (WA) v Adelaide United Round of 32 E&D Litis Stadium, Mount Hawthorn, WA Watch Highlights
29 Sep 1955-2200, kick off 2000 ECU Joondalup (WA) v Adelaide Olympic (SA) Round of 32 Dorrien Gardens, West Perth, WA Watch Highlights
17 Oct 1525-1725, kick off 1530 Adelaide Olympic v Adelaide United Round of 16 VALO Sports Centre, Angle Park, SA Watch Highlights
24 Oct 1625-1825, kick off 1630 Lions FC v Brisbane Roar Round of 16 Lions Stadium, Richlands, QLD Watch Highlights
6 Nov 1855-2055, kick off 1900 Mt Druitt Town Rangers v Wollongong Wolves Round of 32 Popondetta Park, Emerton, NSW Watch Highlights
10 Nov 1925-2125, kick off 1930 Broadmeadow Magic FC v Western Sydney Wanderers FC Round of 32 No.2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW Watch Highlights
10 Nov 1925-2125, kick off 1930 Hume City v Port Melbourne Sharks Round of 32 ABD Stadium, Broadmeadows, VIC Watch Highlights
12 Nov 1925-2125, kick off 1930 South Melbourne FC v Melbourne City FC Round of 32 Lakeside Stadium, Albert Park, VIC Watch Highlights
13 Nov 1655-1855, kick off 1700  Blacktown City FC v Central Coast Mariners Round of 32 Glen Willow Regional Sports Stadium, Putta Bucca, NSW Watch Highlights
13 Nov 1755-1955, kick off 1800 Newcastle Olympic FC v Macarthur FC Round of 32 No.2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW Watch Highlights
13 Nov 1940-2140, kick off 1945 Western United v Newcastle Jets Round of 32 GMHBA Stadium Watch Highlights
24 Nov 1925-2125, kick off 1930 Sydney Olympic v Sydney FC Round of 32 Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore, NSW Watch Highlights
24 Nov 1955-2155, kick off 2000 Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Play Off Marden Sports Complex Watch Highlights
1 Dec 1925-2125, kick off 1930 Wollongong Wolves vs Central Coast Mariners Round of 16 WIN Stadium, NSW Watch Highlights
1 Dec 1925-2125, kick off 1930 Hume City vs Melbourne City Round of 16 ABD Stadium, Broadmeadows, Vic Watch Highlights
1 Dec 1955-2155, kick off 2000 Adelaide City vs Melbourne Victory Round of 32 Marden Sports Complex Watch Highlights
2 Dec 1925-2125, kick off 1930 Tigers FC vs APIA Leichhardt Round of 32 Seiffert Oval, Queanbeyan NSW Watch Highlights
7 Dec 1925-2125, kick off 1930 Western United vs Wellington Phoenix Round of 32 GMHBA Stadium, VIC Watch Highlights
7 Dec 1925-2125, kick off 1930 APIA Leichhardt vs Western Sydney Wanderers Round of 16 Leichhardt Oval Watch Highlights
8 Dec 1925-2125, kick off 1930 Sydney FC vs Macarthur FC Round of 16 Netstrata Jubilee Stadium Watch Highlights
14 Dec 1925-2125, kick off 1930 Avondale FC vs Wellington Phoenix Round of 16 ABD Stadium, Broadmeadows, Vic Watch Highlights
21 Dec 1925-2125, kick off 1930 APIA Leichhardt vs Central Coast Mariners Quarter Final Leichhardt Oval Watch Highlights
30 Dec 2025-2225, kick off 2030 Gold Coast Knights vs Melbourne Victory Round of 16 Croatian Sports Centre, Carrara, QLD Watch Highlights
 5 Jan 1925-2125, kick off 1930 Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Quarter Final Kingston Heath, Cheltenham, Victoria Watch Highlights
5 Jan 1940-2140, kick off 1945 Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Quarter Final Coopers Stadium, Hindmarsh, South Australia Watch Highlights
12 Jan 1755-1955, kick off 1800 Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Quarter Final Netstrata Jubilee Stadium Watch Highlights
18 Jan 1850-2110, kick off 1900 Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Semi Final Netstrata Jubilee Stadium Watch Highlights
29 Jan 1725-2020, kick off 1735 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Semi Final GHMBA Stadium Watch Highlights
5 Feb 1900-2230, kick off 2000 Melbourne Victory v Central Coast Mariners Final AAMI Park Watch Highlights Watch Full Match

Five Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s clubs will line up alongside three National Premier Leagues (NPL) outfits when the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022 commence in late August.
Sydney United 58 FC produce ‘Cupset’ as Peninsula Power FC also advance

It was a day to remember for two NPL clubs on Sunday, with both Sydney United 58 and Peninsula Power sealing a place in the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022
Sky Blues & Bulls advance to Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals

Sydney FC and Macarthur FC became the first two clubs to qualify for the Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals on Wednesday evening, defeating Member Federation sides Bentleigh Greens SC (VIC) and Modbury Jets SC (SA)
‘Adelaide Derby’ highlights Australia Cup 2022 Round of 16 Draw

The final matchday in the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup 2022 took place on Wednesday evening, with four clubs booking their place in the last sixteen following games held in TAS, NSW, QLD, and VIC.
Australia Cup Wrap

Relive all the action from the Australia Cup with all the matches from the Round of 32 and onwards live and exclusive on 10 play