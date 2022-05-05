FFA Cup Fixtures

Due to the current restrictions currently in place across Australia, matches have been postponed. New dates will be announced when possible.
|Date
|Times (AEDT)
|Event
|Round
|Location
|Watch
|14 Sep
|1925-2125, kick off 1930
|Peninsula Power (QLD) v Brisbane Roar
|Round of 32
|Moreton Daily Stadium
|Watch Highlights
|15 Sep
|1925-2130, kick off 1930
|Edge Hill United (QLD) v Gold Coast Knights (QLD)
|Round of 32
|Barlow Park
|Watch Highlights
|21 Sep
|1925-2130, kick off 1930
|Lions FC (QLD) v Casuarina FC (NT)
|Round of 32
|Lions Stadium
|Watch Highlights
|26 Sep
|1455-1700, kick off 1500
|Floreat Athena (WA) v Adelaide United
|Round of 32
|E&D Litis Stadium, Mount Hawthorn, WA
|Watch Highlights
|29 Sep
|1955-2200, kick off 2000
|ECU Joondalup (WA) v Adelaide Olympic (SA)
|Round of 32
|Dorrien Gardens, West Perth, WA
|Watch Highlights
|17 Oct
|1525-1725, kick off 1530
|Adelaide Olympic v Adelaide United
|Round of 16
|VALO Sports Centre, Angle Park, SA
|Watch Highlights
|24 Oct
|1625-1825, kick off 1630
|Lions FC v Brisbane Roar
|Round of 16
|Lions Stadium, Richlands, QLD
|Watch Highlights
|6 Nov
|1855-2055, kick off 1900
|Mt Druitt Town Rangers v Wollongong Wolves
|Round of 32
|Popondetta Park, Emerton, NSW
|Watch Highlights
|10 Nov
|1925-2125, kick off 1930
|Broadmeadow Magic FC v Western Sydney Wanderers FC
|Round of 32
|No.2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW
|Watch Highlights
|10 Nov
|1925-2125, kick off 1930
|Hume City v Port Melbourne Sharks
|Round of 32
|ABD Stadium, Broadmeadows, VIC
|Watch Highlights
|12 Nov
|1925-2125, kick off 1930
|South Melbourne FC v Melbourne City FC
|Round of 32
|Lakeside Stadium, Albert Park, VIC
|Watch Highlights
|13 Nov
|1655-1855, kick off 1700
|Blacktown City FC v Central Coast Mariners
|Round of 32
|Glen Willow Regional Sports Stadium, Putta Bucca, NSW
|Watch Highlights
|13 Nov
|1755-1955, kick off 1800
|Newcastle Olympic FC v Macarthur FC
|Round of 32
|No.2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW
|Watch Highlights
|13 Nov
|1940-2140, kick off 1945
|Western United v Newcastle Jets
|Round of 32
|GMHBA Stadium
|Watch Highlights
|24 Nov
|1925-2125, kick off 1930
|Sydney Olympic v Sydney FC
|Round of 32
|Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore, NSW
|Watch Highlights
|24 Nov
|1955-2155, kick off 2000
|Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory
|Play Off
|Marden Sports Complex
|Watch Highlights
|1 Dec
|1925-2125, kick off 1930
|Wollongong Wolves vs Central Coast Mariners
|Round of 16
|WIN Stadium, NSW
|Watch Highlights
|1 Dec
|1925-2125, kick off 1930
|Hume City vs Melbourne City
|Round of 16
|ABD Stadium, Broadmeadows, Vic
|Watch Highlights
|1 Dec
|1955-2155, kick off 2000
|Adelaide City vs Melbourne Victory
|Round of 32
|Marden Sports Complex
|Watch Highlights
|2 Dec
|1925-2125, kick off 1930
|Tigers FC vs APIA Leichhardt
|Round of 32
|Seiffert Oval, Queanbeyan NSW
|Watch Highlights
|7 Dec
|1925-2125, kick off 1930
|Western United vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round of 32
|GMHBA Stadium, VIC
|Watch Highlights
|7 Dec
|1925-2125, kick off 1930
|APIA Leichhardt vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|Round of 16
|Leichhardt Oval
|Watch Highlights
|8 Dec
|1925-2125, kick off 1930
|Sydney FC vs Macarthur FC
|Round of 16
|Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
|Watch Highlights
|14 Dec
|1925-2125, kick off 1930
|Avondale FC vs Wellington Phoenix
|Round of 16
|ABD Stadium, Broadmeadows, Vic
|Watch Highlights
|21 Dec
|1925-2125, kick off 1930
|APIA Leichhardt vs Central Coast Mariners
|Quarter Final
|Leichhardt Oval
|Watch Highlights
|30 Dec
|2025-2225, kick off 2030
|Gold Coast Knights vs Melbourne Victory
|Round of 16
|Croatian Sports Centre, Carrara, QLD
|Watch Highlights
|5 Jan
|1925-2125, kick off 1930
|Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix
|Quarter Final
|Kingston Heath, Cheltenham, Victoria
|Watch Highlights
|5 Jan
|1940-2140, kick off 1945
|Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory
|Quarter Final
|Coopers Stadium, Hindmarsh, South Australia
|Watch Highlights
|12 Jan
|1755-1955, kick off 1800
|Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar
|Quarter Final
|Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
|Watch Highlights
|18 Jan
|1850-2110, kick off 1900
|Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners
|Semi Final
|Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
|Watch Highlights
|29 Jan
|1725-2020, kick off 1735
|Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix
|Semi Final
|GHMBA Stadium
|Watch Highlights
|5 Feb
|1900-2230, kick off 2000
|Melbourne Victory v Central Coast Mariners
|Final
|AAMI Park
|Watch Highlights Watch Full Match
Stay tuned for further announcements.