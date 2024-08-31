How to Watch the AFC Champions League Two

Sydney FC will be Australia's representative in the upcoming 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two (formerly AFC Cup)

The Sky Blues booked their spot in the competition after being crowned Australia Cup 2023 champions.

You will be able to watch all of Sydney FC's matches live and free on 10 Play.

If you missed any of the action, then 10 Play will have the full match replays as well as highlights on demand.

2024/25 AFC Champions League Two Fixtures

AFC Champions League Two Hub

How to Watch the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two on 10 Play

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

Apple TV

Android TV

Telstra (Roku) TV

Amazon Fire TV

Samsung TV

Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 Play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 Play app homepage.

Chromecast

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 Play app on your mobile device. There are different ways to enable Chromecast depending on the device you are using to cast content.

How can I use Chromecast to watch 10 Play