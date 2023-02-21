A-League

Alex Tobin and the Alex Tobin Medal

Find out more about one of the most decorated leaders in Australian football, Alex Tobin

Alex Tobin was one of the best players to have come through the Australian football system. The Adelaide-born centre back amassed over 500 appearances in the former National Soccer League (NSL) in a career that spanned close to 20 years.

One of the standout performers of his generation, Tobin demonstrated the best attributes on the park with leadership, commitment and dedication at the forefront of his game throughout his career.

Former Socceroos captain Alex Tobin with fellow Australian football icon Rale Rasic (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

He was also a regular name in the Socceroos squad for the decade he spent representing the green and gold from the late 1980’s.

Tobin made 87 appearances for the Socceroos throughout that period with 30 of those coming as captain.

The various qualities that were previously mentioned are the very reasons why the award for the best player throughout each A-League Men’ season is named after one of the most respected players in Australian football history.

