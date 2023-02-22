A-League

Episodes
Video Extras
2022/23 FixturesHow To Watch
More
Back

What is the Alex Tobin Medal?

What is the Alex Tobin Medal?

Find out what the Alex Tobin Medal is and how it is awarded in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men's competition

The Alex Tobin Medal, presented by Isuzu UTE, is awarded annually to the Player of the Year over the Isuzu Ute A-League regular season.

This year’s award is bigger and better than ever, with the winner of the prestigious award receiving $10,000. Also, the winner of the Alex Tobin Medal, presented by Isuzu UTE, will nominate a junior football club of choice to win a brand new, top of the range Isuzu D-Max or 7-seat MUX during the Grand Final in June.

Watch: What is the Alex Tobin Medal?

How is the Alex Tobin Medal Awarded?

The Alex Tobin Medal, presented by Isuzu UTE, is awarded by the panel of football experts at Network 10. In each regular season game, the best player of the game is awarded 3 points, the second-best player is awarded 2 points, and the third-best player is awarded 1 point. The player with the most overall points at the end of the regular season is awarded the Alex Tobin Medal.

Find out more about Alex Tobin

Interview with the 2021/22 Alex Tobin Medal Winner

Alex Tobin Medal Hub

Alex Tobin and the Alex Tobin Medal
NEXT STORY

Alex Tobin and the Alex Tobin Medal

Advertisement

Related Articles

Alex Tobin and the Alex Tobin Medal

Alex Tobin and the Alex Tobin Medal

Find out more about one of the most decorated leaders in Australian football, Alex Tobin
A-Leagues For All

A-Leagues For All

Football and Pride Cup unite for Pride Celebration
A-Leagues: Football Fiesta

A-Leagues: Football Fiesta

There is plenty of A-Leagues football on the horizon as we fast approach the business end of the season.
Sydney to Host A-Leagues Finals for Next Three Seasons

Sydney to Host A-Leagues Finals for Next Three Seasons

It was announced today that Sydney will host the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s, Liberty A-League Women’s Grand Final, the E-League Grand Final and a host of other football related events in a three-year deal, beginning in 2023.
Isuzu UTE A-League Returns

Isuzu UTE A-League Returns

Mark Friday, 9 December in your calendar because the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s season is back after a month’s hiatus.