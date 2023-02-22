What is the Alex Tobin Medal?

The Alex Tobin Medal, presented by Isuzu UTE, is awarded annually to the Player of the Year over the Isuzu Ute A-League regular season.

This year’s award is bigger and better than ever, with the winner of the prestigious award receiving $10,000. Also, the winner of the Alex Tobin Medal, presented by Isuzu UTE, will nominate a junior football club of choice to win a brand new, top of the range Isuzu D-Max or 7-seat MUX during the Grand Final in June.

The Alex Tobin Medal, presented by Isuzu UTE, is awarded by the panel of football experts at Network 10. In each regular season game, the best player of the game is awarded 3 points, the second-best player is awarded 2 points, and the third-best player is awarded 1 point. The player with the most overall points at the end of the regular season is awarded the Alex Tobin Medal.

