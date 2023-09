2021/22 Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures

Isuzu UTE A-League will kick off Friday 19 November on Paramount+ for the duration of the season, with a weekly simulcast on 10 and 10 play from Saturday 20.

An exciting new broadcast innovation every Saturday night will allow fans watching on 10 and 10 play to enjoy expert commentary, highlights and analysis from one match, with a simultaneous kick off streaming on Paramount+.

There’ll be crosses between the two venues, live goal updates from both games and the opportunity to experience dynamic multi-screen viewing across Network 10 and Paramount+.

