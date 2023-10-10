Guide To Liberty A-League Women On 10 Play

Every match from the 2023/24 Liberty A-League Women’s season will be available to stream on Paramount+ while every game will also be live and free on 10 Play!

The Liberty A-League Women’s competition kicks off on Saturday 14 October on Paramount+ and 10 Play. Check here for the Liberty A-League Women Fixtures.

The majority of games are scheduled at family-friendly kick off times plus there will be more matches based at boutique venues in a deliberate effort to build atmosphere.

Dub Zone will be back for the 2023/24 season at a new time slot of 8:30pm on Sunday night as the team wrap up all the action from across the grounds after each round.

10 Play will also have highlights from every match from the 2023/24 season available to watch on demand!

