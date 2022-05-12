10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

'What Do You Think Happens When We Die?’ Iconic Answers To The Colbert Questionnaire

'What Do You Think Happens When We Die?’ Iconic Answers To The Colbert Questionnaire

The Colbert Questionnaire is a weekly segment where guests answer 15 questions created by the scientists at the Late Show labs.

With questions ranging from ‘what’s the best sandwich?’ to ‘describe the rest of your life in five words’, answering these questions will make guests fully known, according to The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

With a vast range of actors, singers, and comedians completing this challenge, here is a look at some of the best guest responses to the Colbert Questionnaire!

What's one thing you own that you really should throw out?

While Meryl Streep said, "every piece of clothing and especially this shirt I’m wearing", and Tom Hanks said, "too much stationary", Sandra Bullock took the cake by saying she would like to throw away her pessimism. Wouldn’t we all?

What do you think happens when we die?

Keanu Reeves’ answer became a viral hit online, answering the question by saying, “I know the ones that love us will miss us”. Insert tears.

Most used app on your phone?

Jennifer Lawrence begrudgingly admitted to loving TikTok, Meryl Streep likes the podcast app and Bradley Cooper couldn’t go past the old, faithful weather app.

You get one song to listen to for the rest of your life?

Tiffany Haddish has an unusual answer, this being the nursery rhyme 'Skidamarink A Dink A Dink' which she then began to sing for Colbert, Jennifer Lawrence said 'Holding Onto You' by country music singer Miranda Lambert and Ringo Starr said 'Come Together', a song from his own band…

Describe the rest of your life in five words?

Playboy-turned-house-husband George Clooney said “Cleaning up after my kids”, as Amal Clooney is off saving the world.

To see what your answers would be, take the Colbert Quiz!

Stream more insightful answers to the Colbert Questionnaire and full episodes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on 10 play On demand!

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach
NEXT STORY

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

Advertisement

Related Articles

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

MTV US & Paramount+ are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.
Courtney’s Closet Brings You 'Good Conversation With An Even Better Transformation'

Courtney’s Closet Brings You 'Good Conversation With An Even Better Transformation'

One of Australia’s most iconic drag queens is coming to 10 play on July 4.