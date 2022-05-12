'What Do You Think Happens When We Die?’ Iconic Answers To The Colbert Questionnaire

With questions ranging from ‘what’s the best sandwich?’ to ‘describe the rest of your life in five words’, answering these questions will make guests fully known, according to The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

With a vast range of actors, singers, and comedians completing this challenge, here is a look at some of the best guest responses to the Colbert Questionnaire!

What's one thing you own that you really should throw out?

While Meryl Streep said, "every piece of clothing and especially this shirt I’m wearing", and Tom Hanks said, "too much stationary", Sandra Bullock took the cake by saying she would like to throw away her pessimism. Wouldn’t we all?

What do you think happens when we die?

Keanu Reeves’ answer became a viral hit online, answering the question by saying, “I know the ones that love us will miss us”. Insert tears.

Most used app on your phone?

Jennifer Lawrence begrudgingly admitted to loving TikTok, Meryl Streep likes the podcast app and Bradley Cooper couldn’t go past the old, faithful weather app.

You get one song to listen to for the rest of your life?

Tiffany Haddish has an unusual answer, this being the nursery rhyme 'Skidamarink A Dink A Dink' which she then began to sing for Colbert, Jennifer Lawrence said 'Holding Onto You' by country music singer Miranda Lambert and Ringo Starr said 'Come Together', a song from his own band…

Describe the rest of your life in five words?

Playboy-turned-house-husband George Clooney said “Cleaning up after my kids”, as Amal Clooney is off saving the world.

To see what your answers would be, take the Colbert Quiz!

