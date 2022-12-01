Watch Kids Shows All Day Every Day On New 10 Play Channels

When the little ones need some distraction or mum and dad need some reprieve there’s nothing quite like chucking on the telly to give everyone in the house a well-needed break. But sometimes finding the right show to keep the kids entertained can be more hassle than it’s worth.

Enter 10 Play’s brand-new Little Kids Channel and Retro Cartoons Channel. With a non-stop rotation of some top kids shows, you can be sure to find just what you and the kiddies are looking for. Whether it’s four in the morning or afternoon, we’ve got you sorted.

Featuring some top-notch educational shows and some old school ‘toons, the Little Kids Channel and the Retro Cartoons Channel are sure to keep the whole family entertained. Here’s more about some of the shows that will feature on these brand new channels:

Little Kids Channel

Paw Patrol

Join tech savvy Ryder and his adorable crew of rescue puppies as they work hard to keep the residents of Adventure Bay out of harm’s way. The hit Nickelodeon animated series stars Ryder and his six pups, Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rocky, Rubble and Zuma, who make up the original Paw Patrol. As the team take on exciting adventures, they learn important lessons about bravery and friendship. Don’t forget, no job is too big and no pup is too small!

Dora The Explorer

Immerse the kids in some Spanish-language learning with Dora The Explorer. As they embark on some exciting adventures throughout the Peruvian jungle, 6-year-old Dora and her adorable sidekick Boots uncover some difficult obstacles that they need to tackle. With the help of her map and her trusty backpack, and Spanish lessons along the way, Dora is able to overcome many challenges.

Blaze & The Monster Machines

Who said TV can’t be educational? The hit preschool show, Blaze and The Monster Machines introduces kids to the world of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). Blaze the monster-truck and his super-smart driver AJ tackle high-speed races against their tractor nemesis Crusher. Along their adventures, Blaze and AJ explore engineering problems and technology ideas which are bound to have the little ones thinking outside the box.

Retro Cartoons Channel

Rugrats

The Rugrats theme song ignites nostalgia in any adult who watched the show as a kid. Following a group of toddlers as they navigate the fun and challenges of their day-to-day lives, Rugrats is a wholesome kids' show that is just as entertaining today as it was years ago. Why not introduce the kids to an old-school classic and keep everyone entertained for hours.

Angry Beavers

Angry Beavers follows the wacky and sometimes surreal adventures of brothers Norbert and Daggert Beaver. After leaving their family home in search of some independence, the pair set up shop in the forest and encounter some hilarious situations as they navigate life on their own. The award-winning cartoon has been praised for its wit and well-developed cartoons. This is one the whole family will enjoy.

The Wild Thornberrys

Take a trip down memory lane with the nostalgic classic, The Wild Thornberrys. Join Eliza Thornberry and her nomadic family as they traverse the globe making wildlife documentaries. Along with their pet chimpanzee, the family set out on wild adventures and befriend many species of animals along the way. The now 24-year-old show is still a must-watch and provides valuable lessons about wildlife and human kindness.

