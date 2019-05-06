Watch 10’s Five Bedrooms Early

From the writers of Offspring, Five Bedrooms is the new show that’s about to fill that Proudman-shaped hole in your TV life.

The story begins at a wedding - at the single’s table, more specifically. You know, THE dreaded table that reminds you just how lonely you really are, and that maybe it wouldn’t be such a bad idea to try that new dating app.

After a few too many wines (and champagnes. And spirits. And beers), what started out as a joke between inebriated strangers turns out to be the solution to all their property market problems – pool all their money together and buy a giant five-bedder in the heart of Melbourne.

Sound crazy? Hey, at least they didn’t take their kit off and try to make out with Aunt Gladys on the d-floor!

Starring Katie Robertson, Stephen Peacocke, Kat Stewart, Roy Joseph and Hugh Sheridan, Five Bedrooms’ unlikely allies will learn much about themselves – and each other - as they navigate through the ultimate social experience.

Will it be a total disaster, or the greatest idea since the Government introduced the First Home Owner’s Grant? If you can’t wait to find out, don’t worry - we’ve got you! All 10 play members will get an exclusive preview of Episode 1 this Wednesday 8 May from 12pm, for 48 hours ONLY. If you’re not a member already, what are you waiting for? Sign up now.

Five Bedrooms then has its official premiere the following week, 8.30 Wednesday 15 May on 10 and 10 play.