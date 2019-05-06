10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

Watch 10’s Five Bedrooms Early

Watch 10’s Five Bedrooms Early

Five Bedrooms is the new Aussie drama on the market – and you can move in early on 10 play.

From the writers of Offspring, Five Bedrooms is the new show that’s about to fill that Proudman-shaped hole in your TV life.

The story begins at a wedding - at the single’s table, more specifically. You know, THE dreaded table that reminds you just how lonely you really are, and that maybe it wouldn’t be such a bad idea to try that new dating app.

After a few too many wines (and champagnes. And spirits. And beers), what started out as a joke between inebriated strangers turns out to be the solution to all their property market problems – pool all their money together and buy a giant five-bedder in the heart of Melbourne.

Sound crazy? Hey, at least they didn’t take their kit off and try to make out with Aunt Gladys on the d-floor!

Starring Katie Robertson, Stephen Peacocke, Kat Stewart, Roy Joseph and Hugh Sheridan, Five Bedrooms’ unlikely allies will learn much about themselves – and each other - as they navigate through the ultimate social experience.

Will it be a total disaster, or the greatest idea since the Government introduced the First Home Owner’s Grant? If you can’t wait to find out, don’t worry - we’ve got you! All 10 play members will get an exclusive preview of Episode 1 this Wednesday 8 May from 12pm, for 48 hours ONLY. If you’re not a member already, what are you waiting for? Sign up now.

Five Bedrooms then has its official premiere the following week, 8.30 Wednesday 15 May on 10 and 10 play.

Catch an exclusive preview of Five Bedrooms Episode 1 from 12pm Wednesday on 10 play

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    MTV US & Paramount+ are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.