10 play Trending

HomeArticlesQuizzes
Back

The Search Is On For The Dog Down Under

The Search Is On For The Dog Down Under

Is your dog a Sporting Legend or Everyday Hero, the Most Talented, Oldest, or Hardest Working pooch you know?

Have you got a dog who stands out from the pack with their unique talents, sporting prowess, community service and hard work? Or could your senior pooch take the reins from Bluey the Australian Cattle Dog to hold the official Guinness World Records ‘Oldest Dog’ title?

Entries are now open for the inaugural The Dog Down Under competition 2024 with a total prize pool of more than $28,000 up for grabs!

Categories include: Most Talented, Oldest, Sporting Legends, Everyday Heroes and Hardest Working dogs.

The Dog Down Under campaign is hosted by Lara Shannon, leading Australian dog expert and creator and host of Network 10’s Pooches at Play. Shannon will travel the country to meet with the finalists and winners from each of the five categories and share their stories in a five-part TV series to air on Channel 10 in September 2024.

Key Dates: Entries open 9am 22 April and close 5pm 20 May 2024. Finalists for each category will be announced from 4 June and Winners announced from 9 June 2004.

Head to TheDogDownUnder.com.au Follow on Instagram @thedogdownunderoz and Facebook @TheDogDownUnder

Apply Now For MasterChef 2025
NEXT STORY

Apply Now For MasterChef 2025

Advertisement

Related Articles

Apply Now For MasterChef 2025

Apply Now For MasterChef 2025

Do you have what it takes to step into the fabled kitchen and cook for the prestigious title of Australia's MasterChef next season?
Look Out MasterChef Fans, Something Big Has Arrived At Fed Square

Look Out MasterChef Fans, Something Big Has Arrived At Fed Square

There’s never been a Mystery Box like this!
I'm A Celebrity 2024: Meet The Final Three

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Meet The Final Three

In just a few days we will crown our next King or Queen of the jungle!
Breaking News: Ursula Heger To Present 10's Late News

Breaking News: Ursula Heger To Present 10's Late News

10’s iconic late night news bulletin returns 10pm Monday, April 29
Miguel Maestre Is Ready For The Ultimate Kitchen Showdown When Ready Steady Cook Returns

Miguel Maestre Is Ready For The Ultimate Kitchen Showdown When Ready Steady Cook Returns

After more than a decade, Ready Steady Cook is making a comeback, and no one is more ready than host Miguel Maestre.