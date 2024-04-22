The Search Is On For The Dog Down Under

Have you got a dog who stands out from the pack with their unique talents, sporting prowess, community service and hard work? Or could your senior pooch take the reins from Bluey the Australian Cattle Dog to hold the official Guinness World Records ‘Oldest Dog’ title?

Entries are now open for the inaugural The Dog Down Under competition 2024 with a total prize pool of more than $28,000 up for grabs!

Categories include: Most Talented, Oldest, Sporting Legends, Everyday Heroes and Hardest Working dogs.

The Dog Down Under campaign is hosted by Lara Shannon, leading Australian dog expert and creator and host of Network 10’s Pooches at Play. Shannon will travel the country to meet with the finalists and winners from each of the five categories and share their stories in a five-part TV series to air on Channel 10 in September 2024.

Key Dates: Entries open 9am 22 April and close 5pm 20 May 2024. Finalists for each category will be announced from 4 June and Winners announced from 9 June 2004.

Head to TheDogDownUnder.com.au Follow on Instagram @thedogdownunderoz and Facebook @TheDogDownUnder