The 2024 Logie Awards Nominations Are In, And Here’s How To Vote

TV's night of nights is almost upon us, and voting is officially open for Aussies to celebrate their faves from the year!

The 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards will be hitting screens on Sunday, August 18 and will once again be hosted by the hilarious Have You Been Paying Attention? star Sam Pang.

This year, we're so stoked to see both of our brilliant I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! co-hosts, Robert Irwin and Julia Morris, nominated for the coveted Gold Logie. The award honours the Most Popular Personality on Australian Television, and both Robert and Julia have been recognised alongside a handful of other amazing nominees!

Where can I vote for the 2024 TV Week Logie Awards:

Voting for the 64th TV WEEK Logies is now open at vote.tvweeklogies.com.au and will remain open until 7 pm AEST on Saturday, August 17.

When does voting close for the 64th Logie Awards:

Voting will close at 7 pm AEST on Saturday, August 17 for all awards with three exceptions.

Voting for the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter and Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent will close at 7.30 pm AEST and voting for the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television will close at 10.30 pm AEST on Sunday, August 18.

Who should I vote for:

Make sure to check the full list of nominees (below!) and check out all the amazing shows and talent this year, but we've included a few helpful suggestions of some of our favourites nominated this year!

TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

  • Presenter and comedian, Julia Morris
  • Presenter, Robert Irwin

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

  • Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
  • Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Best Drama Program

  • NCIS: Sydney

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

  • Have You Been Paying Attention?
  • Thank God You’re Here

Best Competition Reality Program

  • Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels
  • I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
  • MasterChef Australia

Best Structured Reality Program

  • Gogglebox Australia

The full list of nominees can be found here!

The 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards will air on Channel Seven and 7plus on Sunday, August 18.

Get voting, Australia!

