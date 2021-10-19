New Drama Series, Lie With Me Is Coming To 10 Play

Lust, betrayal and deception will take centre stage when 10’s gripping new drama, Lie With Me premieres Wednesday, 3 November at 8.30pm.

Starring Charlie Brooks (EastEnders) and Australia’s own Brett Tucker (McLeod’s Daughters, Neighbours), Lie With Me will have you clinging to the edge of your seat and second-guessing the characters you thought you knew.

British woman Anna (Charlie Brooks) and her husband, Jake (Brett Tucker), relocate to his native Australia with their two small children. Haunted by mysterious events that occurred in London, Anna resumes her career and welcomes a young nanny into the house. Becky (Phoebe Roberts) seems a perfect fit, but little does Anna know, she’s hiding a sinister secret.

Desperately looking for someone to trust, and noticing her husband’s secretive behaviour and wandering eye, Anna is pushed to the brink, and sets an elaborate trap with irreversible consequences.

Lie With Me Premieres Wednesday, 3 November At 8.30pm Only On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.