Madam Secretary And The End Of The World

The fourth season finale of Madam Secretary saw the entire world almost end in a nuclear war

SPOILER ALERT!

Madam Secretary has had its fair share of dissecting important, terrifying, current world issues.

This season has done a fantastic job of highlighting the difficult line that politicians must carefully tread, and how fragile alliances can be.

It's a pretty heavy finale, and it isn't too far from the truth of what's going on in the world right now; but that's what makes Madam Secretary such a gripping series.

So, to make it a little more friendly, let's break down the season finale with GIFs.

Don’t you hate it when you’re playing a nice game of golf and then the Russians start setting off nuclear missiles?

Madam Secretary, 2018, Channel Ten

Liz can’t be reached because she’s playing arcade games with her family.

Madam Secretary, 2018, Channel Ten


The president decides to fire nuclear arms back at Russia, and World War Three is about to break out. 

Madam Secretary, 2018, Channel Ten


Here is the key to launch the nuclear missiles that will end the world. We always thought it would be a red button.

Madam Secretary, 2018, Channel Ten


Meanwhile, Liz is still playing arcade games.

Madam Secretary, 2018, Channel Ten


They finally get onto Liz and tell her that America is about to turn into a nuclear wasteland, and this is just about the saddest scene ever.

Madam Secretary, 2018, Channel Ten


Then this guy comes in yelling ‘abort’.

Madam Secretary, 2018, Channel Ten


The abort message comes through at the very last second and these guys don't turn the nuclear key.



It was all okay.



Turns out it was a stress test simulation that some guy scheduled Friday arvo before he headed home for the weekend.



Then Liz comes out with some clear, political brilliance.

Madam Secretary, 2018


If Russia gets on board, a new nuclear treaty can be signed and politicians won't be able to make a split second decision to fire nuclear missiles in the future. It will take at least a couple of days for them to make that world-ending call.

Madam Secretary, 2018


Some old mates at the White House are still not convinced, so Liz's husband, Henry, comes up with a great idea to get things moving – declassify the information.

Madam Secretary, 2018


She takes the idea to the president and argues that if the public know all the information, how close they came to nuclear annihilation, they will push for change and therefore change the minds of those in senate. Power to the people.

Madam Secretary, 2018


The president told the nation, and it worked!

Madam Secretary, 2018


They all got to go back to playing golf happily.

Madam Secretary, 2018


And Liz voiced what we’ve been secretly hoping for this whole time.

Madam Secretary, 2018


The best thing to come out of the season finale? The confirmation that season five is coming!

Madam Secretary, 2018


Catch up on the latest Madam Secretary episodes on tenplay


