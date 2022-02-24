'Let’s Just Hope We Don’t End Up In Divorce On National TV': Anthony Callea & Tim Campbell Join Celebrity Gogglebox Australia

ARIA Award winner Anthony Callea joins husband Tim Campbell on the couch, a familiar spot for these two. As one of the country’s finest and most recognised singers, Anthony still holds the title of the fastest selling song in Australian history for The Prayer and has accumulated a string of multi-platinum and gold albums and singles. Anthony also joins the elite ranks of artists who have had three or more albums debut at #1 in ARIA chart history. Married to Anthony since 2014, Tim Campbell is one of Australia's most versatile entertainers, known for his roles on stage and screen including Home and Away and House Husbands. Tim hosted national prime time shows Celebrity Singing Bee and National Bingo Night and appears on travel show Postcards. On stage Tim has had leading roles in Wicked, Rent, Hairspray and Shout! and loves performing at Carols By Candlelight.

"You would think after more than two years sitting on the lounge together watching copious amounts of trash TV and keeping Dan Murphy’s in business, we would not want to be around each other anytime soon? But here we are, back on the lounge together, martini in hand and ready to kill each other, well we mean, we look forward to waxing lyrical about everything on TV, again! Let’s just hope we don’t end up in divorce on national TV,” Anthony and Tim said.

Anthony and Tim join an all-star line-up including Dylan Alcott and Andy Allen, The Irwin Family- Bindi, Terri and Robert, Hamish Blake & Zoë Foster Blake, Dave Hughes & wife Holly Ife, Julia Morris & Nazeem Hussain, Celia Pacquola & Luke McGregor, Matt Preston & Lachy Hulme, Alex Perry, Joh Bailey & Cheyenne Tozzi. It is an exciting list of famous faces ready to take to their couches for the first ever episode of Celebrity Gogglebox Australia.