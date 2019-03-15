Grant Denyer Hosts Celebrity Name Game

What’s in a name, you ask? Well, TV Week Gold Logie Award winner Grant Denyer, everyday Aussies and a fleet of celebrities are about to find out! Celebrity Name Game is a new, fast-paced game show that will leave you on the edge of your seat, with the biggest names in pop culture on the tip of your tongue. True to Family Feud form, you’ll be left screaming the answers at the television and playing along from the comfort of your couch.

The most unpredictable game show on television, two teams of two contestants – think mum and son, best friends – call upon their favourite celebrity to help them win a supercharged game of charades in the hope of winning the $10,000 prize.

But, these teams need to be proficient in all things popular culture. You know, everything from movies, sports stars, politicians, pop stars and fictional characters.

From the Kardashians to KRudd, Conor McGregor to Cinderella and Juno to Julia Roberts, these teams will really need to know their stuff, with each correct answer adding to the teams’ cash prize kitty, with the last team standing in a 60 second all-or-nothing final round.

With the whole family playing along, teams also get help from some of Australia’s favourite celebrities including Jungle buddies Yvie Jones and Angie Kent, Chris & Julia’s Sunday Night Takeaway’s Beau Ryan and Dancing With The Stars' Courtney Act.

So if you know your Kardashian’s from your Jenners, your Thorpe from your Turnbull, then this is the game for you!