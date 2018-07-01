Grant Denyer Brings Home The Gold Logie

His emotional speech said it all, as Grant Denyer finally claimed that elusive Gold Logie. Paying a huge dept of gratitude to Family Feud, the Most Popular Personality On Australian TV made a point of acknowledging his lows, before continuing to pay tribute to all the people who’ve helped him ascent to claim Aussie TV’s most coveted prize.



The Gold Logie was Grant’s second of the evening, having earlier scooped another Silver for Most Popular Presenter, on a night which gave Ten’s nominees plenty to celebrate.



Earlier in the evening Jessica Marais enjoyed the honour of Most Popular Actress for her superb turn in The Wrong Girl. Have You Been Paying Attention? added yet another award to its arsenal as Most Popular Comedy program, while still in the comedy stakes, CRAM!’s Dilruk Jayasinha bested hot campaigner Matty J for Best New Talent.



In an especially poignant moment, The Living Room team kept their winning streak going as Most Popular Lifestyle Program, recognising just how blessed they were to have the awesome foursome all present at the podium following Barry’s illness.



The Goggleboxers would have been raucously reacting to their Best Entertainment Program win, and for its thrilling coverage of the Bathurst 1000, TEN Sport enjoyed Most Outstanding Sports Coverage.



What a night, and a huge congratulations to Golden Grant and all the 60th TV Week Logie Awards winners.



