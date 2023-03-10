10 play Trending

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia Commences Filming Down Under

Graeme Hall is ready to turn Australia’s chaotic canine companions Into delightful dream dogs.

Network 10’s commitment to local productions continues with filming commencing for Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland this week.

Australia is a nation of dog lovers, but what happens when our cuties turn into chaos agents?

Host Graeme Hall has a proven track record of reforming over 5,000 dogs in the UK in past decade. From staffies to schnauzers, cavoodles to chihuahuas, no pooch has proven too difficult for our Master Trainer over in Blighty.

Graeme is ready to take Australia’s dog owners to task. But will the Yorkshireman’s mantra of “any dog, any age, any problem” ring true Down Under?

Following the success of the hit UK version, Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia will see Graeme travel across the country, utilising his positive training methods that have led to him being dubbed The Dogfather.

Graeme Hall said: “I’m so excited to be here in Australia, and I can’t wait to meet all the dogs Down Under!”

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.

