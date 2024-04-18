Breaking News: Ursula Heger To Present 10's Late News

From Monday, 29 April, Network 10 will launch 10’s Late News, a return of 10’s iconic late night news bulletin, helmed by 10 News First Senior Journalist Ursula Heger.

The brand-new national news bulletin will stream weeknights live on demand at 10.00pm AEST on 10 Play and 10 News First’s YouTube channel, and airs at 10.30pm on 10.

The digital-first news bulletin will provide comprehensive and contemporary coverage of all the biggest stories of the day, updating viewers on everything they need to know about their world at the end of the day, and is available to watch on the device of their choosing.

Since joining the network in 2011, Ursula has reported on a number of major stories for the network including covering the war in Ukraine, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Easter terror attack in Sri Lanka, the COVID pandemic, Black Summer bushfires, Royal visits to the Pacific, and Prime Ministerial visits to China, South Korea, Japan and the U.S.

Martin White, VP Broadcast News said, “10 is synonymous with Late News, and this new bulletin is a key part of our strategy of taking our news into the streaming future. Ursula is a highly respected, top-class journo who’ll do a great job of continuing 10’s proud legacy of late-night news.”

Rashell Habib, Head of Digital News & Strategy said, “The late news will play a major part in catering to the ever-growing audiences consuming 10 News First at all times of the day and night and on multiple platforms, whether in bed, on the couch or on a late shift. The late news will cater to everyone, wherever they are.”

Ursula said, “I’m thrilled to have been chosen to bring you the late news as our presenter. Ten’s Late News with Sandra Sully was an important part of many people’s evening ritual for so many years. She and the team brought you the news that mattered to you: from live coverage of September 11 to the financial crisis that impacted everyone’s lives.

“I’m thoroughly looking forward to taking up the baton of 10’s new late news bulletin, as we bring you the latest breaking news, stories that matter, with analysis to help us all deal with an ever-changing world of new technology and shifting social norms. I will work to ensure 10’s Late News is important viewing to all of you. Giving you the facts, so you can make decisions for your lives.”

10's Late News begins Monday, 29 April At 10.00pm AEST On 10 Play And YouTube And 10.30pm on 10.