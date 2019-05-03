Bachelor In Paradise | Explosive Revelations From The Exclusive Tell All

Here is what we found out during the Bachelor In Paradise Exclusive Tell-All.

On Whether Shannon And Connor Went The Distance

Connor and Shannon were smitten with each other from the day Connor arrived in Fiji, and the two were fairly solid throughout. Connor even told Shannon at the final Rose Ceremony that he knew their relationship outside was “only going to get stronger” and asked her to leave Paradise with him then and there.

Unfortunately, Shannon revealed that her American Boy ghosted her soon after their Paradise fairy-tale ended, by not returning her calls or even talking to her!

On Why Vanessa Sunshine Is Still Single

When Osher queried the beautiful Vanessa Sunshine on her relationship status post- Paradise, we were not expecting such a raw and honest response. She broke down, revealing that she was still single because she grew up in a home where her father “regretted her existence”, and therefore her standards are “so f**cking high” because she is not “willing to settle and compromise”.

Queen, we are incredibly grateful for your existence, and couldn’t pick anyone more deserving of an out-of-this-world romance!

On Nathan’s Scorned Lovers

Nathan certainly copped his fair share of flak from fellow island babes, Zoe and Rachel.

Rachael was quick to reveal that Nathan was playing ‘rose games’ throughout the series, and that the only reason why he wanted to stay as long as possible was because he “got paid every day” and to get more “Instagram followers”. Ya girl did NOT hold back!

Zoe threw more fuel on the fire by adding that on a night out in Byron Bay, post-filming, Nathan revealed that he “never liked any of the girls” he was with in Paradise.

So, let’s get this straight… HE HAD THREE BEAUTIFUL WOMEN PINING OVER HIM AND HE DIDN’T LIKE ANY OF THEM?!

On Nathan And Tenille’s Relationship

We were SO hoping these two would become one of those incredibly hot reality TV show couples that moved into an incredibly hot beachside apartment and have incredibly hot babies but, unfortunately, Nathan revealed that trying to fit someone into the “real world” is difficult and had to end their relationship.

Tenille wasn’t buying his bullsh*t, and revealed that after Nathan spent a week sending her kiss emojis and “can’t wait to see you!” texts, he invited her to Byron Bay and within 24 hours was told she was “seen as a friend”. OUCH!

On Whether Alisha Kept Her Word Regarding Jules

Alisha left Jules in Paradise by promising that she was “electing not to emotionally pursue” him, and we were all like YASSSS GIRL! CLAIM YOUR POWER BACK!

However, during the reunion she revealed that she has pretty much gone against her word because her and Jules have remained in each other’s lives post-filming, and she has “not let go”.

She continued by saying that Jules has a habit of “dangling the carrot with her” and giving just enough to keep her in it.

On Alex And Bill’s Relationship

Bill was a no-show (however, Cardboard Bill made a surprise appearance), so poor Alex was left alone to discuss their relationship.

And the news wasn’t great.

Bill ended their relationship after three amazing weeks in the ‘real world’ and told her that he didn’t actually love her, and they couldn’t be together.

On Why Flo Couldn’t Commit To Davey

NONE of us saw the whole break up between Flo and Davey coming, but Flo opened up to Osher and said the reason she backed out is because she had a feeling Davey “wasn’t too sure” and she was worried it was an “impulsive move” on his half by choosing to commit to her long-term.

Davey dropped a bigger bombshell by saying that the reason why he felt so confused was because in between his first and second arrival, he had met a new girl (who post-filming became his girlfriend), and he was tainted going back onto the show.

And there you go. For the first time, no couples remained after the show ended, but hey, at least most of them can still maintain their friendships over in Byron Bay.