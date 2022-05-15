Victorious - S1 Ep. 19
Kids
Air Date: Fri 20 May 2022
Expires: in 14 days
When a hot young filmmaker comes to Hollywood Arts, the kids are excited to work on his project. But the kids turn to revenge when the film is released and they aren't given credit for their hard work
Season 1
About the Show
The series revolves around aspiring singer Tori Vega (portrayed by Victoria Justice), a teenager who attends a performing arts high school called Hollywood Arts High School, after taking her older sister Trina's (Daniella Monet) place in a showcase while getting into screwball situations on a daily basis.