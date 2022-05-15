Victorious

Victorious - S1 Ep. 19
G | Kids

Air Date: Fri 20 May 2022
Expires: in 14 days

When a hot young filmmaker comes to Hollywood Arts, the kids are excited to work on his project. But the kids turn to revenge when the film is released and they aren't given credit for their hard work

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Episodes Curation

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 1

About the Show

The series revolves around aspiring singer Tori Vega (portrayed by Victoria Justice), a teenager who attends a performing arts high school called Hollywood Arts High School, after taking her older sister Trina's (Daniella Monet) place in a showcase while getting into screwball situations on a daily basis.