Twelfth Night
Movies
Air Date: Wed 1 Feb 2023Expires: in 2 months
After becoming shipwrecked in a foreign country, a young woman pretends to be a man in order to gain employment with a wealthy count. Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Richard E. Grant, Nigel Hawthorne and Ben Kingsley.
1996
About the Movie
Shakespeare's comedy of gender confusion, in which a girl disguises herself as a man to be near the count she adores, only to be pursued by the woman he loves.