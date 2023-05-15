Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
True Crime
Crime
Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023
A teenage girl who's hooked on "True Crime" magazines tries to solve the grisly murder of one of her classmates. Uncovering a string of serial murders, she may be closer to the killer than she knows.
EpisodesArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
1995
About the Movie
Mary, a precocious high school senior, longs to be a cop. When a classmate dies and the case remains unsolved, Mary becomes obsessed and gets involved in the investigation.