Tosh.0 - S3 Ep. 27
MA15+ | Comedy

Air Date: Wed 17 Aug 2022Expires: in 5 days

Daniel searches for his replacement and takes a trip down memory lane in this season three finale.

About the Show

With razor sharp wit and biting commentary, comedian Daniel Tosh delves into all aspects of the Internet, from the absolutely absurd to the incredibly ingenious in this new weekly, topical series, Tosh.0. Tosh.0 features the razor sharp humor and biting commentary from comedian Daniel Tosh along with viral clips of the week and original videos created by and starring well-known actors and comedians. Each episode features the segment "Web Redemptions" which gives subjects of infamous viral videos (i.e. Afro Ninja and Miss Teen South Carolina 2007 a chance to redeem themselves from the embarrassment with which they've become synonymous.