With razor sharp wit and biting commentary, comedian Daniel Tosh delves into all aspects of the Internet, from the absolutely absurd to the incredibly ingenious in this new weekly, topical series, Tosh.0. Each episode features viral clips of the week and original videos created by and starring well-known actors and comedians, along with the segment "Web Redemptions" which gives subjects of infamous viral videos (i.e. Afro Ninja and Miss Teen South Carolina 2007) a chance to redeem themselves from the embarrassment with which they've become synonymous.