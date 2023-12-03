The Project

World-First Bluey Attraction Is Set To Open In Queensland Next Year

A world-first Bluey attraction site is opening up in Queensland, so you can live out the iconic children’s show in real life.

‘Bluey’s World’ will open up at the Northshore Pavilion in Hamilton.

The 4000 square metre area will allow fans to walk through Bluey’s iconic Queenslander home, with lifesize recreations of the rooms. There will also be interactive play areas for kids.

The Queensland Government expects it will pump about $18 million into the local economy from its expected opening in August 2024. It is due to be open until Easter 2025, but could become a permanent fixture if it remains popular.

The attraction is a collaboration between BBC Studios and HVK Productions, with support from the Queensland Government, Brisbane City Council and Brisbane Economic Development.

“Brisbane is at Bluey’s core and now the show is a global sensation, we want to invite fans from around the world to come and experience Bluey’s home,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said

“Queensland is a world-class place to live and play and I truly believe that is a big part of why Bluey has captured fans around the world.”

Image: ABC

