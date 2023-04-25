“Work Is Not Meant To Be Fun,” According To One Boss, Who We Definitely Don't Want To Work For

The sign was put up in an undisclosed workplace as a warning to employees not to socialise or discuss non-work related topics.

The sign goes on, “This is your job. Do not dedicate work time to discussion of non-work topics.”

It continues, “Do not facilitate friendships during work hours. Exchange phone numbers and/or hang out after Work is complete.”

The notice is then signed off with a picture of a minion and the caption, “Work is not your daycare. Truth!”

Now for me, everything about this is unacceptable.

Work is a place where friendships are forged and often kept long after we’ve left and moved on to other companies and industries.

Indeed one of the most beautiful things about the relationships we make at work is that they’re often with people we’d never socialise with generally, for whatever reason, but the need to pay bills and not starve to death brings us into each other's lives.

But the most unacceptable part of this sign? The unforgivable thing that would lead anyone to quit on the spot? The use of the minion.

Image: Reddit @DiorRoses