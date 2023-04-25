The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

“Work Is Not Meant To Be Fun,” According To One Boss, Who We Definitely Don't Want To Work For

“Work Is Not Meant To Be Fun,” According To One Boss, Who We Definitely Don't Want To Work For

Reddit users were outraged at a sign posted anonymously to the forum which read, “Work is not meant to be fun”.

The sign was put up in an undisclosed workplace as a warning to employees not to socialise or discuss non-work related topics.

The sign goes on, “This is your job. Do not dedicate work time to discussion of non-work topics.”

It continues, “Do not facilitate friendships during work hours. Exchange phone numbers and/or hang out after Work is complete.”

The notice is then signed off with a picture of a minion and the caption, “Work is not your daycare. Truth!”

Now for me, everything about this is unacceptable.

Work is a place where friendships are forged and often kept long after we’ve left and moved on to other companies and industries.

Indeed one of the most beautiful things about the relationships we make at work is that they’re often with people we’d never socialise with generally, for whatever reason, but the need to pay bills and not starve to death brings us into each other's lives.

But the most unacceptable part of this sign? The unforgivable thing that would lead anyone to quit on the spot? The use of the minion.

Image: Reddit @DiorRoses

Expert Reveals The Most Common Dog Sleeping Positions And What They Mean
NEXT STORY

Expert Reveals The Most Common Dog Sleeping Positions And What They Mean

Advertisement

Related Articles

Expert Reveals The Most Common Dog Sleeping Positions And What They Mean

Expert Reveals The Most Common Dog Sleeping Positions And What They Mean

As dog owners, we have hundreds of photos of our furry little angels sleeping in different positions.
Leg-Lengthening Surgery Growing Popular Amongst Men In The U.S.

Leg-Lengthening Surgery Growing Popular Amongst Men In The U.S.

A new surgery trend is on the rise in America, and it's affecting our short kings.
Taylor Swift Is Rumoured To Be Dating F1 Champion, Fernando Alonso

Taylor Swift Is Rumoured To Be Dating F1 Champion, Fernando Alonso

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has responded to rumours he's secretly dating Taylor Swift, and now we have even more questions.
Research Shows That World's Greatest Food, Hot Chips, May Lead To Depression

Research Shows That World's Greatest Food, Hot Chips, May Lead To Depression

Hot chippies are the comfort food for many, but a recent study shows that there is a link between poor mental health and regular fried food consumption.
Adele and James Corden In Tears During Final-Ever Carpool Karaoke As They Reveal All About Their Tough Times

Adele and James Corden In Tears During Final-Ever Carpool Karaoke As They Reveal All About Their Tough Times

In the final Carpool Karaoke, mega popstar Adele broke down in tears as she shared details about her divorce with James Corden.