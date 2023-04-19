The Project

Woolworths Hot Roast Chicken Detail Has Shoppers Surprised

In a viral TikTok video, a Woolworths customer noticed an interesting detail about Woolies roast chickens that are packaged in black bags.

Typically packed in yellow and black bags, the bachelor’s handbag is a classic staple of time-poor Aussies looking for an easy, scrumptious meal.

However, an eagle-eyed customer noticed that the chickens packed in black “Speciality Kitchen” bags were labelled “Woolworths Halal Roast Chicken.”

“Alert to all Muslim (shoppers), Roasted chicken with the black bag is Halal - make sure you check,” TikToker @travellife922  said in the original video.

The Australian Chicken Meat Federation states that Halal chicken must be prepared according to Islamic law. “Halal food is food which adheres to Islamic law and is therefore acceptable for Muslims to eat,” the Federation states.

“Halal food laws specify not only what types of food and beverages are allowed to be eaten, but also how the food is prepared according to Islamic law.

“Therefore, Halal chicken has been processed and prepared according to Islamic law.” A Woolworths spokesperson confirmed to 7News that they do offer Halal roast chickens in select stores.

“Our Woolworths hot roast chicken has always been a customer favourite.

“At select stores in areas with a large Muslim community, we also offer a Halal-certified hot roast chicken so it can be enjoyed by more of our customers.”

Halal-certified chickens were initially rolled out at Woolworths Roselands in Western Sydney and have since rolled out to Bass Hill, Auburn, Bankstown, Lakemba and Granville.

@qzhapache22 #woolworths #halal #roastedchicken #sharing ♬ Fall In Love Alone - Sped Up Version - Stacey Ryan
Green Haribo Gummy Bear Flavour Is Apparently Strawberry
Green Haribo Gummy Bear Flavour Is Apparently Strawberry

