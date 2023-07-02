The Project

Woman Wears Disguise In Taylor Swift TV Interview Because She Called In Sick To Work

A Taylor Swift fan gave an interview in disguise because she’d called in sick to work.

The Swiftie, who shall remain nameless, gave a live interview to WKRC-TV Local 12’s Annie Brown from beneath a blanket with a pair of sunglasses over the top.

“There are two Swifties here who shall remain anonymous, who called in sick to work,” Brown said.

“They travelled here from Louisville, so they’ve gotten quite a drive here. They’ve been here since about 2:45 in the morning.”

Looking like a stunt double for Cousin It, the fan explained that she had driven for hours to try and nab some Tay Tay merch, namely the ‘grey quarter zip’ top.

So maybe don’t wear that to work, I think one or two people may have seen that interview by now.

“Can you tell me what it means to you - she must mean a lot to you, because you’re here and you’ve called in sick,” Brown asked.

The anonymous fan confessed she’s such a die hard Swiftie that she almost named her daughter after the pop star, and added that she had tickets to one of the shows this weekend.

“I almost called my daughter’s middle name Taylor, so…”, the mystery fan said.

“I’m taking an 11-year-old little girl, it’s her first time. I went to the show in Nashville, so it’s more for her.”

Here’s hoping this devoted fan pulls it off and somehow manages to hide the expedition from her colleagues and employers.

Brown even exclaimed, “Your secret’s safe with me! I think it’s safe with everyone else here too.”

Though something tells me that if she got found out and lost her job, she’d be ok with the trade off.

