The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Woman Ends Up On Same Plane As Boss After Calling In Sick To Catch A Flight

Woman Ends Up On Same Plane As Boss After Calling In Sick To Catch A Flight

A woman who called in sick so she could catch a flight was mortified when her manager approached her at the airport.

Grace, 23, posted a TikTok detailing her awkward encounter with the caption “Me taking a sick day just to end up on the same airplane as my manager”, even including a photo of her boss seated a few rows ahead of her.  

Grace’s video racked up over one million views and commenters were quick to weigh in, with one saying “I’d cry like a baby and give my resignation letter,” while another said “It’s crazy that fully grown adults still lie.”

In an interview with Newsweek, Grace explained she works as a freelancer between Bali and Europe, and claimed she had a doctor’s appointment on a Friday and would not be able to go into work. 

"Long story short, I was waiting in the line and then I saw a familiar face coming to me which called my name," she told Newsweek.

Grace explained that her manager also stays often in Bali, and when he spotted her at the airport before the flight he sarcastically asked: "Oh, so this is hospital?"

Fortunately for Grace, she said they ended up laughing about the whole thing. 

"We ended up talking all the way to the airplane and while we're inside, he took that picture and sent it to me."

@grachevaaleidya♬ Please Please Please - Sabrina Carpenter
Malcolm Turnbull On Why He Thinks Peter Dutton Is A ‘Thug’
NEXT STORY

Malcolm Turnbull On Why He Thinks Peter Dutton Is A ‘Thug’

Advertisement

Related Articles

Malcolm Turnbull On Why He Thinks Peter Dutton Is A ‘Thug’

Malcolm Turnbull On Why He Thinks Peter Dutton Is A ‘Thug’

There’s an estimated 3.5 billion people heading to the polls this year around the world, making it the biggest election year on record.
Joe Biden Refuses Medical Evaluation In TV Interview

Joe Biden Refuses Medical Evaluation In TV Interview

US President Joe Biden has used a highly anticipated TV interview to repeatedly reject taking an independent medical evaluation that would show voters he is up for serving another term in office.
Cyclist Receives Fine For Kissing His Wife During Tour De France

Cyclist Receives Fine For Kissing His Wife During Tour De France

French cyclist Julien Bernard has been fined for kissing his wife during a Tour de France time trial.
Spanish City Denies Plans To Fine People For Peeing At The Beach

Spanish City Denies Plans To Fine People For Peeing At The Beach

The idyllic city of Marbella in Spain made headlines earlier this week when it was revealed the city council had approved an initiative to fine people for peeing in the sea or on the beach, a move that has now been clarified
Sydney Nightclub Giving Patrons Stickers To Cover Up Their Phone Cameras

Sydney Nightclub Giving Patrons Stickers To Cover Up Their Phone Cameras

The “no phone” policy that is popular in some of the world’s most exclusive nightclubs, and has now made its way to Sydney.