Woman Ends Up On Same Plane As Boss After Calling In Sick To Catch A Flight

Grace, 23, posted a TikTok detailing her awkward encounter with the caption “Me taking a sick day just to end up on the same airplane as my manager”, even including a photo of her boss seated a few rows ahead of her.

Grace’s video racked up over one million views and commenters were quick to weigh in, with one saying “I’d cry like a baby and give my resignation letter,” while another said “It’s crazy that fully grown adults still lie.”

In an interview with Newsweek, Grace explained she works as a freelancer between Bali and Europe, and claimed she had a doctor’s appointment on a Friday and would not be able to go into work.

"Long story short, I was waiting in the line and then I saw a familiar face coming to me which called my name," she told Newsweek.

Grace explained that her manager also stays often in Bali, and when he spotted her at the airport before the flight he sarcastically asked: "Oh, so this is hospital?"

Fortunately for Grace, she said they ended up laughing about the whole thing.

"We ended up talking all the way to the airplane and while we're inside, he took that picture and sent it to me."