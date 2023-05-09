The Project

Woman Demands Refund On Wedding Photos After Divorce

A recent divorcee demanded a refund for her wedding photos four years later, claiming that the pictures were useless because her marriage failed.

South African-based wedding photographer Lance Romeo was shocked after a past client demanded a refund for their wedding photos.

The shock, however, came from the reason for the refund.

Romeo received a text from a past client demanding a refund because she is now divorced, and the photos are now useless.

Taken aback by the unusual request, the photographer initially thought it was all a joke.

After engaging further, Romeo discovered the woman was indeed serious and politely declined the request.

Posting the conversation to Twitter, the woman claimed, "well, I'm now divorced, and those pictures - my ex-husband and I don't need them anymore. You did a wonderful job on them, but they went to waste as we are now divorced. I will need a refund of the amount we paid you because we don't need them anymore."

After refusing to accept anything other than a refund, the woman threatened to get her lawyer involved.

Romeo held stead-fast and continued to refuse the refund.

Those in the comments of the post were left in stitches.

"It's a prank... coz there's no way a sane person can ask for a refund 4yrs after the service was rendered…" one user said.

"There is noooooo way she is serious! The lawyer in me now wants to do a self-moot and see how I'd deal with it if she was my client... but again... I suspect she wouldn't be able to pay my fees... or later ask for a refund after we lose," another joked.

Replying to the comment, Romeo said, "I was curious about how a lawyer would handle this. He called me earlier today, and he was laughing at his own client".

