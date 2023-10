Local fire crews in Chattanooga, Tennessee, were called to the local airport. A call was made saying the aircraft had a ‘landing gear’ failure at 11 PM on Wednesday, local time.

The plane had taken off from Chattanooga before turning around.

“The aircraft circled before making its final descent with three people on board,” Chattanooga Fire Department said.

“The plane crash-landed, skidding off the end of the runway. It came to a rest between the runway and Jubilee Drive in the safety area.”