Victorians Eat More Hot Cross Buns Than Any Other State

New data released from the supermarket giant revealed that Coles customers nationwide are expected to indulge in nearly 70 million hot cross buns this Easter season.

The data revealed that 61 per cent of Coles customers plan to eat hot cross buns this Easter, with 21 million expected to be sold over Easter week alone.

The supermarket has sold over 49 million hot cross buns since Boxing Day, with Queensland following closely behind Victoria with more than 12 million buns sold statewide.

New South Wales comes in third, with more than 10 million buns purchased across the state.

South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania and Northern Territory customers have enjoyed more than 12 million buns between them.

Traditional fruit and chocolate buns continue to be the preferred flavours.

“It’s incredible to see the passion and enthusiasm from our customers enjoying buns in great numbers, and we're always up for some friendly competition between the states – but Victorians have claimed victory as the Hot Cross Bun Capital this Easter season,” said Coles General Manager for Bakery Kate Roff.