US Woman Sets Record For World’s Longest Female Mullet

The record shattering hair is 33 years of hard work, with Tami telling Guinness World Records she’s kept the style since its rise to popularity in the 80’s.

“It was the 80’s and everybody had a rat tail and I started growing mine and over the years it just kept growing, so I kept it,” Manis explained.

Manis was originally inspired by the music video for the 1985 song Voices Carry by the band ‘Til Tuesday, saying “the girl had a rat tail and I really wanted one of those.”

58-year-old Manis enlists the help of a friend to braid her hair once a week, keeping it tucked into her pocket when she rides her motorbike.

The public health nurse hasn’t visited a hairdresser since 9 February 1990, the date she considers to be her mullet’s birthday.