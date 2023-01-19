UK's 'Ugly Dog Competition' Set To Crown Its Unconventional Canine Beauty

Ugly dogs are a special breed.

Holly Middleton of Leven, East Yorkshire, adopted Peggy, a four-year-old Chinese Crested and pug cross when she was six months old because of her 'quirky' appearance.

Soon those 'quirky' or should we say 'terrifying' looks might just pay off as Peg competes to be named the UK's Ugliest Dog.

She submitted her puppy to the contest created to find out which dog has the worst appearance in the nation.

Peggy is one of seven dogs vying for the title and the grand prize of a grooming session and picture shoot.

If Peggy is crowned the winner, the groomer is in for an easy buck. The dog has tufts of hair on her ears and head but is otherwise hairless.

Holly, 36, told the BBC that her dog looks like "Marmite," and that people either adore the dog or detest it.

Holly claimed that she was attracted to Peggy when she first saw the puppy online at the age of six months.

'I just love anything that is a bit unloved and unusual, so when I saw her on the adoption website, I knew I wanted to take care of her,' she said.

Holly continued by saying that while Holly and her grandma struggled to come up with a name for Peggy because none of them seemed to fit the cat, they ultimately decided on "Peggy."

The name was chosen as a homage to her human great-grandmother – ouch! Granny must have been a very interesting-looking person.

Despite her pet's unique appearance, the dog lover remains unfazed and even admits that she sometimes forgets that Peggy doesn't resemble a typical dog.

The pup's distinctive features have garnered peculiar glances, exclamations, and comments from people as they take their walks around the neighbourhood.

Jazz, a five-year-old Brusston from North Wales, and Blue, a one-year-old French Bulldog from Rochester, are two further competitors vying for the title.

Also participating are Bella, a six-year-old Sheffield-based pug, and Marnie, a two-year-old Swindon-based French Bulldog.

Until the winner is declared next month, all competitors will be keeping their fugly paws crossed.