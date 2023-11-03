The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak And Elon Musk Meet At AI Safety Summit

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak And Elon Musk Meet At AI Safety Summit

Billionaire Elon Musk told UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that Artificial Intelligence will bring about a time when "no job is needed", during a sit down at the UK's inaugural AI Summit.

Mr Sunak quizzed Musk on his predictions about the future of AI, particularly on anticipated changes in the labour market. 

"There will come a point where no job is needed," Musk said.

"You can have a job if you want a job … but the AI will be able do everything."

The tech mogul warned of the potential dangers surrounding AI, saying, "There is a safety concern, especially with humanoid robots - at least a car can't chase you into a building or up a tree."

Musk also commended the Prime Minister for his commitment to AI, telling Sunak "I'm glad to see at this point that people are taking AI seriously." 

"Thanks for this summit. I think it will go down in history as quite important," he continued. 

Mr Sunak was equally complimentary of Musk, calling him a "brilliant innovator and technologist". 

Musk was present for the entire two day event, which also drew big names like US Vice President Kamala Harris, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and nearly 100 world leaders. 

Australia was among 28 countries to sign up to the Bletchley declaration at the summit, committing to work together with the international community to ensure AI is designed, developed and deployed with the appropriate guardrails in place. 

One Of Australia's Most Wanted Arrested In Turkiye
NEXT STORY

One Of Australia's Most Wanted Arrested In Turkiye

Advertisement

Related Articles

One Of Australia's Most Wanted Arrested In Turkiye

One Of Australia's Most Wanted Arrested In Turkiye

An Australian-raised criminal mastermind arrested in Turkiye might not be extradited, but federal police say they have disrupted the drug trade.
Statement From City Of Bunbury Council Regarding Music Used At Bricknell Memorial Music Shell

Statement From City Of Bunbury Council Regarding Music Used At Bricknell Memorial Music Shell

Music Switched Off At Graham Bricknell Memorial Music Shell
Woman Forgoes Traditional Baby Shower In Favour Of ‘Nesting Party’

Woman Forgoes Traditional Baby Shower In Favour Of ‘Nesting Party’

A mother who was expecting her third child made a decision to forgo the traditional baby shower and instead rallies her friends to put together a "nesting party".
Perfect Date To Put Christmas Tree Up Revealed As December 3rd

Perfect Date To Put Christmas Tree Up Revealed As December 3rd

With Christmas just over 7 weeks away, experts have revealed the perfect date to put your Christmas tree up is December 3rd.
Husband's "Selfish" Shower Sparks Debate If He Should Help Out With The Kids More

Husband's "Selfish" Shower Sparks Debate If He Should Help Out With The Kids More

A husband's bathroom routine has stirred up some domestic drama, as his wife believes he could be putting that time to better use with their kids.