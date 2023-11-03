UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak And Elon Musk Meet At AI Safety Summit

Mr Sunak quizzed Musk on his predictions about the future of AI, particularly on anticipated changes in the labour market.

"There will come a point where no job is needed," Musk said.

"You can have a job if you want a job … but the AI will be able do everything."

The tech mogul warned of the potential dangers surrounding AI, saying, "There is a safety concern, especially with humanoid robots - at least a car can't chase you into a building or up a tree."

Musk also commended the Prime Minister for his commitment to AI, telling Sunak "I'm glad to see at this point that people are taking AI seriously."

"Thanks for this summit. I think it will go down in history as quite important," he continued.

Mr Sunak was equally complimentary of Musk, calling him a "brilliant innovator and technologist".

Musk was present for the entire two day event, which also drew big names like US Vice President Kamala Harris, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and nearly 100 world leaders.

Australia was among 28 countries to sign up to the Bletchley declaration at the summit, committing to work together with the international community to ensure AI is designed, developed and deployed with the appropriate guardrails in place.