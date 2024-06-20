The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

U.S. State Passes Law Requiring Ten Commandments Displayed In All Public Classrooms

U.S. State Passes Law Requiring Ten Commandments Displayed In All Public Classrooms

Louisiana has become the first U.S. state to require all public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments under a new conservative agenda under a new governor.

Republican Governor Jeff Landry signed the legislation which requires a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in “large, easily readable font.”

All classrooms from kindergarten to state-funded universities will be required to follow the new rule.

The posters will also have a four-paragraph “context statement” explaining how the religious texts “were a prominent part of American public education for almost three centuries.”

Classrooms must have the posters up by the start of 2025.

However, civil rights groups have promised to file a lawsuit to challenge the law, saying that religion should be kept out of government.

In a joint statement from the American Civil Liberties Union, Americans United for Separation of Church and State, and the Freedom from Religion Foundation, the groups said: "The law violates the separation of church and state and is blatantly unconstitutional.

"The First Amendment promises that we all get to decide for ourselves what religious beliefs, if any, to hold and practice, without pressure from the government.

“Politicians have no business imposing their preferred religious doctrine on students and families in public schools. "

Belgium's Amadou Onana’s Incredible Accent Change
NEXT STORY

Belgium's Amadou Onana’s Incredible Accent Change

Advertisement

Related Articles

Belgium's Amadou Onana’s Incredible Accent Change

Belgium's Amadou Onana’s Incredible Accent Change

Belgium's midfielder Amadou Onana provided the smoothest switch from French to cockney English you'll ever see to tell a journalist off for getting his name wrong.
Titanic Submersible Company Sets Eyes On Venus

Titanic Submersible Company Sets Eyes On Venus

The co-founder of the doomed Titan sub that imploded now claims he'll be sending humans to Venus by 2050.
New Study Claims If A Man’s Height Is Important To You, You Likely Consider Yourself Attractive

New Study Claims If A Man’s Height Is Important To You, You Likely Consider Yourself Attractive

A new study is suggesting that women who consider a man's height an important trait when looking for a partner, likely rate themselves as good-looking.
Rare Harry Potter Book Sells For More Than $86,000 At Auction

Rare Harry Potter Book Sells For More Than $86,000 At Auction

A rare copy of JK Rowling’s beloved Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone novel has sold at auction in Edinburgh for $86,000.
Fans Accuse Taylor Swift Of Sabotaging Charli xcx Album Release

Fans Accuse Taylor Swift Of Sabotaging Charli xcx Album Release

Fans have been quick to accuse Taylor Swift of “chart blocking” Charli xcx’s album release for ‘BRAT’ after Swift dropped a new U.K.-only edition of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ to take out the top spot in the UK charts.