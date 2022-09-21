The Project

U.S. Space Force Has Released Its Official Theme Song & It's Not Good

The newest branch of the U.S. military, the Space Force, has just released its new theme song to less than positive reviews.

Space Force is the sixth and newest member of the United States Armed Forces, and in U.S. military fashion, have released its brand-new theme song.  

  

The new Space Force theme song, Semper Supra, takes inspiration from old military marches from 1901, with the name deriving from Space Force's Latin motto, "always above".  

  

The song was officially released late Tuesday night and has garnered many mixed reviews.  

  

It has been described by some critics as "not a banger" and "verbal word salad".  

  

Not exactly what you want your military theme song to be described as.  

  

"It was created to capture the esprit de corps of both current and future Guardians, and intends to bring together service members by giving them a sense of pride," Space Force said in a statement 

  

Jamie Teachenor, a country music songwriter and member of the U.S. Air Force Band, wrote the controversial song's lyrics.  

  

"I wanted to make sure that everything that was in the song would adequately represent all the capabilities that our Space Force is involved with and make sure I didn't mess up on the mission," he explained.  

  

Kevin Baron, the executive editor of military news site 'Defense One', described the lyrics as awful.  

  

"These lyrics are the verbal word salad version of a bad air force painting."," he said.  

  

So, how bad is it? See for yourself here:  

