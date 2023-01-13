The Project

Two Baseballers Discovered They Were Doppelgangers Living Identical Lives & Ordered DNA Tests To See If They Were Related

A bizarre case of two men, both named Brady Feigl, of the same height and appearance, who lead almost identical lives, resulted in a DNA test to determine if the men were possibly separated at birth.

Brady Feigl, 32, and Brady Feigl, 27 share many things in common.

Both are 193cm tall, with red hair, beards, glasses, and both even play minor league baseball in the U.S.

The players were first mistaken for each other back in 2015, when younger Feigl’s coach received a call from a surgeon who had operated on Feigl’s elbow.

The younger Feigl, who plays for the Las Vegas Aviators, told The Clarion Ledger: “I was probably six or seven months out of surgery and their office called our trainer and said, ‘Hey, when’s Brady reporting for surgery?”

The older Feigl, who plays for the Long Island Ducks, was about to have the very same surgery, with the very same surgeon.

That’s how the men became aware of each other, and all of the uncanny similarities they possess.

The bizarre story evolved with the two men being featured in an American TV show called Inside Edition.

They united the two men together again and underwent a DNA test to determine if they were related.

The test results revealed the pair each had Germanic ancestry, both at the same level of 53 per cent.

But no biological connection was shared.

“We’re still brothers in a way,” the older Feigl said.

To which the younger Feigl responded: “And we’re always going to be Brady Feigl.”

