Twisties Combine Cheese & Chicken Flavours In One Bag And Some Aussies Are Not Impressed

PepsiCo, who manufactures the beloved snack, has revealed the Twisties Chickeese, a mix of chicken and cheese-flavoured chips in the same bag.

This new product is the perfect solution for those who aren’t sure which flavour to pick, but some Aussies think this a travesty.

“Chicken and Cheese Twisties taste better together, and we’re delighted to finally announce Twisties Chickeese – the flavour everyone’s been waiting for,” a Twisties spokesperson told news.com.au.

“We believe Twisties Chickeese is the future of snacking and the future of the brand and we can’t wait to hear what Aussies think.”

Taking to social media, some shared their theories as to why this combination came about.

“I feel like at the factory they accidentally mixed a whole bunch together, or there is a place in production where loose but still edible Twisties all end up in the same place, and this is marketing’s solution,” one person wrote.

Others were intrigued by the product, with one social media user writing, “I’m obsessed with the Chicken Twisties. I’m putting this on my shopping list for Monday.”

“Not going to lie – would be interested in trying a pack,” one said.

“Saves me buying two bags or having to choose. Now make a bag that has Burger Rings mixed in as well and I’ll be even happier, another suggested.

Twisties have dabbled in creating interesting flavours for the cult Aussie chip, including Spicy Ramen, Cinnamon Donut and Twisted Raspberry.