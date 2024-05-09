The Project

Travel Experts Say There Isn’t A ‘Best’ Day To Book The Cheapest Flights

A travel expert has revealed that there isn’t a specific day of the week to book the cheapest flights, instead it depends on the airline.

According to research published by Upgraded Points, the best day to book a cheap flight depends on the airline.

Tuesday, more often than not, presents the highest chance of securing a cheap flight, especially if you’re flying with Hawaiian Airlines, potentially saving you a significant amount.

The study used Google Flights to look at 44,000 one-way economy fares across 10 busy airports in America.

Although they found that there was no particular day that is the cheapest to book flights, you should definitely avoid booking flights on a Saturday, as it is the most expensive day of the week for flight bookings.

“Booking flights at the week’s end can hit the wallet hard,” researchers wrote.

