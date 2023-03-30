The Project

The Sun Has Developed A Hole '20 Times Larger Than Earth' And It Could Impact Your Phone Tomorrow

The sun has developed a 'hole' that is 20 times larger than the Earth, for the second time this week.

The coronal hole is now unleashing solar winds of 2.9 million km/h towards Earth's, which will hit us on Friday.

Scientists are now monitoring the situation to assess if the winds will impact the Earth's magnetic fields and satellites, which could have the potential for knock-on effects on the internet, mobile phone networks and GPS.

According to experts, coronal holes are usually harmless as they usually occur near the sun's poles, which are cooler and less dense.

"Coronal holes are magnetically open areas that are one source of the high-speed solar wind," NASA says.

"They appear dark when viewed in many wavelengths of extreme ultraviolet light, such as seen here. At times, the solar wind can generate aurora at higher latitudes on Earth."

NASA has captured both holes that have appeared this week, with the first occurring on March 23.

