The Most Unpopular Baby Names For 2022 Have Been Revealed

Just two years ago, the girl’s name Sophia sat at the top of the rankings, but according to the team at Bella Baby, it has now plummeted to the bottom of the list.

The team at Bella Baby used statistics from Baby Name UK and Google Trends to create its list.

The boy’s name Gary is, unsurprisingly, still one of the most unpopular names in the U.K.., after it was widely reported it was at risk of going extinct, with just 39,000 babies named ‘Gary’ registered between early-1950s and 2015.

The most unpopular boy’s name were;

Kobe

Jeffrey

Nigel

Ashton

Graham

Stuart

Chad

Gary

Bill

The most unpopular girl’s names were;

Angela

Kimberly

Alexa

Nicole

Ashley

Sophia

Lorraine

Kristen

Suzanne

At the other end of the list, Royalty is still influencing the country’s most popular names.

The monikers of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - George, Charlotte and Louis - have all risen in the ranking in the top 100 of the most popular names.

Elizabeth has also risen two places, as the Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this year.

Pop culture is also influencing new parents, with names from Strange Things also rising in the rankings.

Names of the main characters - Robin, Maxine, Elle, Mike, Billy and Steve - all saw an increase in popularity in 2022.