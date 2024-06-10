The Internet Is Lusting After ‘Hot Rodent Men’

Hot rodent men, or ‘sexy rat boyfriends’, are male celebrities whose physical features mirror that of rodents, such as pronounced ears or small, beady eyes.

While many would be offended to be labelled a sexy rat, the title is intended to be complimentary, with people online fawning after the rodent men.

The idea gained traction with the release of the movie Challengers, with stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor involuntarily becoming the faces of the hot rodent movement.

Other famous faces lucky enough to be bestowed the sexy rat title include star of The Bear, Jeremy Allen White and Matty Healy, lead singer of the 1975.

Healy being compared to a rodent is nothing new; the musician has previously confirmed that the rat in the animated film Flushed Away was indeed based on him.

The concept of hot rodent men is not without controversy, with many pointing out that women in Hollywood are not afforded the same kindness for unique facial features.

