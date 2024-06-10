The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

The Internet Is Lusting After ‘Hot Rodent Men’

The Internet Is Lusting After ‘Hot Rodent Men’

Forget Golden Retriever boyfriends, ‘hot rodent men’ are the new Hollywood heartthrobs.

Hot rodent men, or ‘sexy rat boyfriends’, are male celebrities whose physical features mirror that of rodents, such as pronounced ears or small, beady eyes. 

While many would be offended to be labelled a sexy rat, the title is intended to be complimentary, with people online fawning after the rodent men.

The idea gained traction with the release of the movie Challengers, with stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor involuntarily becoming the faces of the hot rodent movement. 

Other famous faces lucky enough to be bestowed the sexy rat title include star of The Bear, Jeremy Allen White and Matty Healy, lead singer of the 1975.

Healy being compared to a rodent is nothing new; the musician has previously confirmed that the rat in the animated film Flushed Away was indeed based on him. 

The concept of hot rodent men is not without controversy, with many pointing out that women in Hollywood are not afforded the same kindness for unique facial features.

Record U.S. Cricket Crowd Attends T20 Between India And Pakistan
NEXT STORY

Record U.S. Cricket Crowd Attends T20 Between India And Pakistan

Advertisement

Related Articles

Record U.S. Cricket Crowd Attends T20 Between India And Pakistan

Record U.S. Cricket Crowd Attends T20 Between India And Pakistan

A record U.S. crowd at an international cricket match has turned out for the T20 World Cup marque match between India and Pakistan.
Coalition Makes Gains In Latest Newspoll

Coalition Makes Gains In Latest Newspoll

The opposition's primary vote has risen two points to 39 per cent in the latest Newspoll, conducted for The Australian between June 3 and 7.
Couple Ask Guests For Honeymoon Fund Contributions On Wedding Invitation

Couple Ask Guests For Honeymoon Fund Contributions On Wedding Invitation

A couple are being criticised for asking guests to contribute "gifts to their honeymoon fund" on their wedding invitation.
Brazilian Politician Logs Into Council Meeting While On The Toilet

Brazilian Politician Logs Into Council Meeting While On The Toilet

The former mayor of Rio de Janeiro was caught with his pants down after joining an online city council meeting while sitting on the toilet.
Texas Court Rules Books With 'Butts And Farts' Cannot Be Banned In Public Libraries

Texas Court Rules Books With 'Butts And Farts' Cannot Be Banned In Public Libraries

An appeals court has ruled Texas libraries cannot ban texts that include the words "butt" or "fart".