The Iconic Bluey Home Is For Sale On The Domain Website

Real estate website Domain has listed the Heeler house from the iconic kids' show 'Bluey', and it's all in preparation for a possible sale of the family home.

According to the canine real estate agent in charge of the sale, Bucky Dunstan, the hone is a "quintessential Queenslander, radiating heritage charm, complete with upwards of 100 hidden small long dogs to be found".

"A quaint, animated family home nestled in an undisclosed Brisbane location, that could be in Red Hill or The Gap (we'll never tell), with mid-century design aesthetics offset by whimsical touches," the listing said.

"Illustrated lovingly at the end of a cul-de-sac, this house sits atop a hill with views of Mount Coot-Tha.

"This 3 bedroom, 4 (ish) bathroom home boasts of work-from-home spaces, lovely period floorboards and mysterious hallways that don't logically seem to join spaces together but always feel cohesive and purposeful. Perfect for endless play and games with the family.

"The kitchen is flush with a cozy colour palette whilst featuring silky oak worktops that are perfect for most culinary feats (duck cakes excluded) and revered by fancy french chefs.

"Bi-fold doors provide an open flow to the large back deck, creating an airy and idyllic setting for Birthday parties, BBQ's and Origin nights (QLD's gunna FLOG YA)."

So will the Heeler family end up selling their iconic home? The listing is part of the promotion for a special episode of the 'Bluey' called 'The Sign', which will air at 8am on April 14 on ABC Kids.

"This is an exciting opportunity for all families around the world to see if this beloved, iconic house becomes home to a lucky new family," the listing said.

