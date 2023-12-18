The 'Holy Grail' Of Aussie Number Plates Set To Fetch Over $10 Million At Auction

The 'unicorn' plate is being eyed off by motoring enthusiasts around the country, causing a frenzy. Oh, and the 'unicorn' plate doesn't say 'unicorn' on it. That plate probably goes for like fifty bucks.

No, the number plate in question is 'NSW 1' and has been "tightly held for decades," according to auction house Lloyds, as online bidding is currently at the $10 million mark and is expected to rise.

Ramy Attia of Heritage Only, a marketplace for heritage plates, told Yahoo that the lower the number on the plate, the higher the value, making NSW 1 the "holy grail".

Attia told Yahoo, "This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I wouldn't be surprised if it surpassed $18 million. Already, this plate will break all existing records for the most expensive plate ever sold in Australia, and rightly so".

Dunno about rightly so. Can't imagine too many people on the other side of the country would be bothered about having a NSW plate.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the plates were originally issued to the vehicle of the state's first-ever police commissioner.

I'll be honest, as someone who isn't into cars or the letters and numbers used to track me down for driving too quickly, I don't get the fuss.

I do, however, appreciate the history behind the plates, and while I don't think they're nearly as valuable as everyone else seems to be, I'd much rather see 'NSW 1' in front of me rather than the 'HOT 15H' I was behind this morning.