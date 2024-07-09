The Project

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Is Finally In The Works

Gird your loins, a sequel to the iconic 2006 fashion film The Devil Wears Prada is finally in the works.

The hit film starring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci was a box office smash, earning US$326.7 million worldwide and landing Streep a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Runway magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. 

While rumours have swirled for years about a potential sequel to the beloved dramedy, multiple outlets are now reporting that Disney is developing a follow-up with the original film’s screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, set to pen the script.

The original film’s director, David Frankel, is also rumoured to be in talks to return, as well as original producer Wendy Finerman.

The project is in early development and although there has been no official confirmation of any of the superstar cast returning, the plot is rumoured to focus in on the evolving relationship between Miranda Priestly (streep) and her former assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt).

News of the sequel was broken by Puck, who reported the storyline will follow Priestly as she sees Runway through the decline of print media and goes head-to-head with Emily, who is now a “high-powered executive at a Kering or LVMH-style luxury group whose advertising dollars Priestly desperately needs.”

The plot does not mention Hathaway’s character of Andy Sachs, who had landed a position at a New York newspaper at the end of the first film. 

Hathaway told E! News in March that she was doubtful about a sequel to the film, saying, “I don’t think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen.”

Woman Brought To Tears After 98-Year-Old Man’s Sweet Neighbourly Gesture
Woman Brought To Tears After 98-Year-Old Man’s Sweet Neighbourly Gesture

Woman Brought To Tears After 98-Year-Old Man’s Sweet Neighbourly Gesture

A woman has shared the moment she was brought to tears by a sweet gesture from her 98-year-old neighbour.
Rumours Swirling Miley Cyrus To Perform At 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rumours have been circulating online that Miley Cyrus will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2025.
At Least 12 Killed As Cyclone Beryl Moves From The Caribbean Into Texas

Tropical Storm Beryl's howling winds and torrential rain have killed at least three people in southeast Texas.
Kmart To Crackdown On Returns And Will Require Customers To Have Receipt

Kmart shoppers will not be able to return items without a receipt for “change of mind” refunds, with the retail giant enforcing the policy from August 1.
Dozens Killed After Russian Strikes, Including On A Ukrainian Children’s Hospital

Australia has condemned a strike on a Ukrainian children's hospital as "abhorrent" while Kyiv's envoy has called it one of Russia's worst attacks.