Ted Lasso Season Four Set To Be Renewed

Deadline reported that Warner Bros. has picked up the options for the three original cast members, Hannah Waddingham (AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Director of Football Operations Leslie Higgins).

Juno Temple is also likely to return as Keely Jones.

The report also suggests that season four will not happen without the return of producer and co-creators Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular character, and co-creator Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard.

The studio is expected to start contacting Ted Lasso cast members with SAG-AFTRA contracts whose options have expired.

Production for season four could start as soon as early 2025 if all deals for cast and crew are set swiftly.

Ted Lasso became an instant hit during the 2020 global pandemic. The show is Apple TV+’s most-watched original series and has earned 13 Emmy Awards over its three-season run.