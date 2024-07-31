The Project

Team USA Rugby 7s' Ilona Maher Becomes An Icon After Clapping Back At Body Shamers

Team USA Rugby 7s' Ilona Maher Becomes An Icon After Clapping Back At Body Shamers

Thanks to social media, we're getting a closer-than-ever look at the Olympics' behind-the-scenes, and one of the world's favourites is Rugby 7s star Ilona Maher.

And while it's hard to celebrate a member of the Team USA Rugby 7s women's team after they beat Australia for the bronze, we'll make an exception for Maher.

Maher has become one of the biggest social media stars of the Games and a powerful advocate for female athletes.

Her video calling out body-shaming has been viewed nearly 6 million times on TikTok, clapping back at a person who tried to insult her.

The video was posted in response to a comment about Maher saying, "I bet that person has a 30% BMI".

"I think you were trying to roast me, but this actually is a fact. I do have a BMI of 30 — well, 29.3 to be more exact," Maher hit back with.

"I've been considered overweight my whole life."

Maher shared how embarrassed she was in school to turn in medical paperwork to her high school because she was considered "overweight".

"I was so embarrassed to turn that in and have that written there," Maher said.

"My whole life, I've been this way."

Maher then went on to explain the BMI is not an accurate reflection of how a person's body is built, and the percentage figure does not account for muscle or fat.

For Maher, she is "170 pounds of lean muscle mass".

"I chatted with my dietitian because I go off of facts and not just what pops up (in my head) like you do," she said.

"We talked about how (BMI) really isn't helpful for athletes.

"BMI doesn't really tell you what I can do. It doesn't tell you what I do on the field, how fit I am.

"It's just a couple numbers put together. It doesn't tell you how much muscle I have or anything like that. So yeah, I do have a BMI of 30. I am considered overweight.

And Maher delivered the final blow, reminding everyone how powerful she really is.

"But alas, I'm going to the Olympics and you're not."

Image: Getty/TikTok/ilonamaher

Nearly A Third Of Aussies Would Vote For Donald Trump If They Could
    A new survey has found almost a third of Australians would vote for Donald Trump if they had the chance.
