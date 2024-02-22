Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Arrives In Sydney

Kelce, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL, has been celebrating his third Super Bowl win.

He touched down in Sydney early on Thursday morning after flying in on a private jet.

Swift will play four sold-out shows from February 23; Business Sydney is predicting the concerts will bring $133 million to the state.

More than 100,000 interstate and overseas visitors are expected in the city, spending an expected $80 million.

Swift's Eras Tour is the first in history to gross more than US$1 billion (A$1.53 billion), according to industry estimates, with fans spending even more on accommodation and merchandise.