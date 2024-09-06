The Project

Taylor Swift Cheers On Boyfriend Travis Kelce At Chiefs Opening Game

Taylor Swift has returned to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs during their opening game against the Baltimore Ravens, marking the start of America's new National Football League season.

The pop superstar's arrival at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Thursday comes in the week an alleged document began circulating on social media, which supposedly detailed a pre-planned break-up between the couple.

Representatives for Kelce have reportedly denied the rumours to US outlets.

Swift arrived at the Chiefs home stadium wearing a double denim outfit paired with knee-high red boots, as she was pictured in a suite before the start of the opening game.

The Shake It Off singer, 34, has become a stalwart at Chiefs games since first stepping out with Kelce as a couple in 2023.

Swift was filmed hugging and kissing Kelce on the pitch after his team became the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners for 19 years, with a 25-22 victory in overtime.

Kelce and the Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, won their third Super Bowl in five years, following their 2023 victory.

This season they are hoping to become the first team in history to win three consecutive titles.

During the off-season, Kelce frequently appeared on Swift's Eras Tour, making an onstage cameo wearing a top hat and tails preparing her to sing I Can Do It With A Broken Heart on stage.

Swift later said in a social media post that she was "still cracking up/swooning" over Kelce's debut in front of 90,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium, adding that she was "never going to forget these shows".

Her attendance at the NFL opening game comes after she made history as the first solo artist to perform at Wembley Stadium eight times in a single tour, a record previously held by Michael Jackson for his Bad Tour in 1988.

The billion-dollar Eras Tour takes fans through her back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red, Midnights and her latest chart-topping 11th studio album - The Tortured Poets Department.

Her final show will be held on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

With AAP.

