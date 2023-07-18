The Project

Taylor Swift Breaks Record For Most No. 1 Albums By A Female Artist

Taylor Swift has just broken another record by having the most No.1 albums by a female artist ever and the first female to have four albums in the Top 10 at the same time.

Swift’s release of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’, a re-release of her 2010 album of the same name, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, which brings her tally of No.1 albums up to 12.

The previous record was held by Barbara Streisand, who held the record with 11 No.1 albums.

Swift is now tied with Drake with 12 No.1 albums, with only Jay-Z with 14 and The Beatles with 19 No. 1 albums ahead of them.

The singer, who is currently on The Eras tour around the world, also became the first female, and just the third person in history, to have four albums in the Top `10 at the same time.

‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ has joined ‘Midnights' (No. 5), ‘Lover’ (No. 7) and ‘Folklore’ (No. 10).

Her latest re-release debuted on the charts with 716,000 album-equivalent units, a figure that uses both physical sales as well as digital and streaming numbers, and it is the largest number for any album of 2023.

